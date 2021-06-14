New report shows Sweetwater Wetlands has reduced pollution over past five years

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - To many they’re a gem in the community, but the wetlands have a bigger purpose to serve than exuding natural beauty.

A new study shows the Sweetwater Wetlands in Gainesville reduced pollution over the past five years.

Experts said the work from a restoration project has exceeded expectations in removing nitrogen from the wetlands.

Park visitor, Janet Quilligan, said she has been visiting Sweetwater Wetlands for years.

“Anything we can do to help the environment is a plus, and if it ends up having a second effect of being able to attract people as a tourist attraction that’s great,” said Quilligan.

Quilligan said it’s nice to know that such a beautiful spot is doing good for the environment.

The restoration project removes pollutants from the water, restoring the natural flow out to wetlands and Paynes Prairie.

“We’ve been able to reduce nitrogen concentrations from 5 mg per liter down to 1 mg per liter. That’s down to levels that will be very healthy for the downstream environment,” said Rick Hutton, GRU’s supervising engineer in water and wastewater division.

Hutton said being able to control one of the biggest pollutants has certainly had an impact.

“We spent five years monitoring the vegetation out on the prairie and are happy to report that everything looks really good.”

Hutton said he’s proud of how successful the project has been, and hopes everyone will get out and enjoy the natural wetlands.

