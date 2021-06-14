Advertisement

Police: Woman crashed stolen ambulance into bay in N.Y.

By Associated Press
Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (AP) — Reports of a stolen ambulance from a Utica-based company turned into a lengthy pursuit on the New York State Thruway for state troopers Sunday morning into the afternoon.

WHAM-TV reports that police say caught the vehicle on the Thruway and later on I-490 and into the city of Rochester.

The chase lasted about 100 miles. Police say they later located the ambulance off of the Culver Road exit, and were led down Seneca Road when the vehicle crashed into Irondequoit Bay near Newport Yacht Club.

Police say the unidentified woman driver would not comply as they attempted to pull the vehicle over several times.

The woman was immediately taken into custody and charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Winn Dixie is turning into tiny homes.
Tiny house entertainment area is coming to Williston
Two Gainesville women are dead after a wreck in Putnam county that happened in a no passing zone.
Two dead and multiple injured in Putnam county crash involving children
Two men are in jail after sexually battering minors
Two Levy County men are in jail after sexually battering minors
Child injured at Keystone Heights high school.
Child electrocuted at Keystone Heights High School
“Myself or any other citizen shouldn’t have been met with that level of force and...
“Myself or any other citizen shouldn’t have been met with that level of force and unprofessionalism”: Lake City man accuses deputy of excessive force

Latest News

An Alachua County School District employee said she reported multiple cases of abuse involving...
EXCLUSIVE: ACPS employee details abuse 13-year-old Delia Young suffered and reports filed with DCF
EXCLUSIVE: ACPS employee details abuse 13-year-old Delia Young suffered and reports filed with...
EXCLUSIVE: ACPS employee details abuse 13-year-old Delia Young suffered and reports filed with DCF
Commissioner Harvey Ward's proposal would have a new subcommittee of the Police Advisory...
Gainesville Commissioners move forward on plans for community input on new developments
WCJB TROPICAL UPDATE
TD 2 Upgraded to Tropical Storm Bill
Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any...
Tropical Storm Bill forms far off coast of North Carolina