TD 2 Upgraded to Tropical Storm Bill

By Bill Quinlan
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tropical Storm Bill is located about 325 mi. NE of Cape Hatteras, NC, and is heading NE at 23 mph with winds estimated at 45 mph. The storm could strengthen slightly as it moves out into the Atlantic. T.S. Bill should quickly dissipate in the colder waters and stronger upper-level winds as it pushes into the North Atlantic. Stay tuned to WCJB TV20 for the latest tropical updates.

