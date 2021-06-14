Two Levy County men are in jail after sexually battering minors
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A pair of Levy County men are behind bars after they each sexually battered a minor.
According to Sheriff’s deputies, William Brown battered a minor who was older than 12 but younger than 16 at his home on 91st Terrace in Bronson.
The 55-year-old was arrested last Monday.
He is being held on a $750,000 bond.
On Saturday deputies arrested Kevin Shryock for sexually battering a minor older than 16 but younger than 18 at his home on 40th Street in Morriston.
The 37-year-old is being held on a $525,000 bond.
