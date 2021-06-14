Two Levy County men are in jail after sexually battering minors

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A pair of Levy County men are behind bars after they each sexually battered a minor.

According to Sheriff’s deputies, William Brown battered a minor who was older than 12 but younger than 16 at his home on 91st Terrace in Bronson.

The 55-year-old was arrested last Monday.

He is being held on a $750,000 bond.

On Saturday deputies arrested Kevin Shryock for sexually battering a minor older than 16 but younger than 18 at his home on 40th Street in Morriston.

The 37-year-old is being held on a $525,000 bond.

