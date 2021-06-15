Advertisement

ACSO rescinds job offer to Troiano

By WCJB Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A recently-hired Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Major no longer has a job - for now.

The employment of Jim Troiano has been temporarily rescinded.

Troiano is a former High Springs Police Chief and Alachua County Lieutenant. His contract with the police department was terminated in 2011 following employee complaints.

Sheriff Clovis Watson intends to offer employment to Troiano again at some point in the future.

