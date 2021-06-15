ACSO rescinds job offer to Troiano

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A recently-hired Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Major no longer has a job - for now.

The employment of Jim Troiano has been temporarily rescinded.

Troiano is a former High Springs Police Chief and Alachua County Lieutenant. His contract with the police department was terminated in 2011 following employee complaints.

Sheriff Clovis Watson intends to offer employment to Troiano again at some point in the future.

TRENDING STORY: DeSantis signs bill requiring moment of silence in Florida schools

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.