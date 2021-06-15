Buchholz sends off track and field star to D1 program

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Buchholz high school held a signing celebration for one of its track and field athletes Tuesday afternoon. Kiran Jaishankar signed with the University of Memphis to continue his academic and athletic career to the next level.

The runner placed 10th in the state meet with his career best of 9:21 in the 3200 meters.

Jaishankar posted some of his faster times late in the season, which is why his signing decision came a little bit later than usual.

There was also a dead period that halted in-person recruiting for everyone, so now that the runner has identified his school, he’s thrilled.

“It feels good,” said Jaishankar. “I’m excited about it, excited to be in a place where I can grow and develop around such a great team so I’m excited for the opportunity to be there.”

The signee races distances ranging from the 1600 meters to the 5,000 meters.

