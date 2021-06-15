City commission seat and new term limits on the ballot in Tuesday’s Hawthorne election

Hawthorne, Fla. (WCJB) - The district one Hawthorne city commission seat along with a measure to possibly extend commissioner term limits were on the ballot Tuesday.

Voting opened up at the Hawthorne Community Center at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. One of the main reasons that the challenger Nateisha Walker decided to run was to help give back to the community after they helped her in a time of need.

“I wanted to put myself in the community, do more for my community. I had a house fire not too long ago and the community really stepped up for me and helped me along my process of getting my house re-done, clothing for my children, and things like that. I thought about ways that I could just give back to my community,” said Walker.

Walker believed her background in finance could help bring businesses into the city.

“I do taxes, business start-ups, things like that credit repair and I’ve meet some new business that actually want to come to Hawthorne and meet people,” said Walker.

Tommie Howard, who has held office for around a decade was quick to point what he and the commission have done for business in the area.

“We’ve been successful at attracting grant funding to extend the piping, the pipeline the waterlines here in Hawthorne. We have a wonderful Love’s truck stop up there that has a McDonald’s. That was one of the biggest accomplishments we as the commission by bringing Love’s as well as McDonald’s and it’s just being available to the citizens of Hawthorne,” said Howard.

No matter who is in office term limits may be extended. The measure on the ballot would extend the term limit from two to three years. Walker was for the extension, but Howard said that he preferred the two-year term limits.

The city of Hawthorne is also in the process of hiring a new city manager. Incumbent commissioner Howard urges the commission to hire someone with a strong economic background.

“One of the things that we have to investigate when we start doing that is we are in the process of hiring a new city manager. One of the things that all of us should have stressed on our questionnaire is economic development,” said Howard.

The commission will continue the hiring process with the hopes of hiring an interim city manager soon and then naming someone to the full-time position by the first of the new year.

TV20 will have an update on the results of Tuesday’s election as soon as they become available.

