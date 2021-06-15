Court rules that ACPS school board member Diyonne McGraw can keep voting

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County School Board member Diyonne McGraw will keep her vote while the controversy about living outside her home district is sorted out.

A circuit court judge has denied a request for an injunction that would have stopped Alachua County School Board member Diyonne McGraw from voting on school board matters.

The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections previously confirmed that McGraw lives outside the boundaries of the school district she was elected to represent.

Judge Donna Keim found that there wasn’t sufficient evidence to prove the plaintiffs would be harmed without a temporary injunction on McGraw’s votes. Those plaintiffs include Khanh-Lien Banko, who lost to McGraw in the race for the District 2 school board seat.

Their request for the emergency injunction was one part of a larger suit filed against McGraw, Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton, and the county’s Election Canvassing Board. The suit calls for McGraw’s removal from the school board, which would trigger a vacancy that would be filled by an appointment from Governor Ron DeSantis.

The emergency injunction has been denied, but the suit itself is in progress.

Document containing the order:

