Advertisement

Court rules that ACPS school board member Diyonne McGraw can keep voting

Alachua County School Board member Diyonne McGraw will keep her vote while the controversy...
Alachua County School Board member Diyonne McGraw will keep her vote while the controversy about living outside her home district is sorted out.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County School Board member Diyonne McGraw will keep her vote while the controversy about living outside her home district is sorted out.

A circuit court judge has denied a request for an injunction that would have stopped Alachua County School Board member Diyonne McGraw from voting on school board matters.

RELATED STORIES:

The Alachua County Supervisor of Elections previously confirmed that McGraw lives outside the boundaries of the school district she was elected to represent.

Judge Donna Keim found that there wasn’t sufficient evidence to prove the plaintiffs would be harmed without a temporary injunction on McGraw’s votes. Those plaintiffs include Khanh-Lien Banko, who lost to McGraw in the race for the District 2 school board seat.

Their request for the emergency injunction was one part of a larger suit filed against McGraw, Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton, and the county’s Election Canvassing Board. The suit calls for McGraw’s removal from the school board, which would trigger a vacancy that would be filled by an appointment from Governor Ron DeSantis.

The emergency injunction has been denied, but the suit itself is in progress.

Document containing the order:

20210615 Order Denying Motion for Injunctive Relief by Jack Hillery on Scribd

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

An Alachua County School District employee said she reported multiple cases of abuse involving...
EXCLUSIVE: ACPS employee details abuse 13-year-old Delia Young suffered and reports filed with DCF
Washington Prime Group filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy after executing a restructuring support...
Paddock Mall owner declares bankruptcy
Moment of silence now required
DeSantis signs bill requiring moment of silence in Florida schools
Former Winn Dixie is turning into tiny homes.
Tiny house entertainment area is coming to Williston
“Myself or any other citizen shouldn’t have been met with that level of force and...
“Myself or any other citizen shouldn’t have been met with that level of force and unprofessionalism”: Lake City man accuses deputy of excessive force

Latest News

Train hits semi-truck stuck on tracks in Belleview
Train hits semi-truck stuck on tracks in Belleview - clipped version
troiano rescinded
ACSO rescinds job offer to Troiano
Community outreach event gets more people vaccinated in east Gainesville
Community outreach event gets more people vaccinated in east Gainesville
City commission seat and new term limits on the ballot in Tuesday’s Hawthorne election
City commission seat and new term limits on the ballot in Tuesday’s Hawthorne election
A fourth lawsuit has been filed challenging the state’s new election law, but the Governor...
New Florida election law now facing four separate legal challenges