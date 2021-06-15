DeSantis’s popularity sparks increasing presidential run talks

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis’s national popularity is growing everyday as he takes on Big Tech, Critical Race Theory and anti-riot legislation.

At the same time, speculation is growing he will make a run for the Presidency in 2024, but he musts first get re-elected in 2022.

When the Governor walked into a South Florida Jewish community center to sign two bills Monday, he was greeted like a rock star.

Minutes later the Rabbi introduced the Governor this way.

“Governor and future World Leader,” said Rabbi Sholom D. Lipskar.

As a Republican, DeSantis has made political inroads with the jewish community.

During a trade mission to Israel in 2019, he was asked if he would run for President.

“Certainly not in 2020. You can guarantee that,” said DeSantis.

“In 2024, he is running for President,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried.

Fried, who has already announced her bid for Governor, is telling voters to choose her because DeSantis will spend the first two years of a second term running for President.

“He’ll be running around the country trying to get the nomination and then is he were to be successful, he’d be leaving half way through his four year term, so not a single day he would be serving as Governor in the second term,” said Fried.

If the Governor were to seek the Presidency, he’d have to submit his resignation, effective the date of the November 2024 election.

So far the governor has amassed a $40 million dollar war chest.

He will only confirm he is running for re-election.

“Probably everywhere I go, I get people who have all these ideas and um people can say what they want, but we’ve got a lot to do here, so that is the focus that I have,” said DeSantis.

Any plans the Governor or other Republicans have for seeking the presidency will remain in limbo until Donald Trump makes his final decision.

Expectations are the winning 2022 Gubernatorial candidate will spend in excess of $100 million and perhaps as much as $150 million.

