EXCLUSIVE: ACPS employee details abuse 13-year-old Delia Young suffered and reports filed with DCF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An Alachua County School District employee said she reported multiple cases of abuse involving 13-year-old Delia Young to the Florida Department of Children and Family Services (DCF). The employee said the system failed Delia.

The 13-year-olds remains were found in Northwest Alachua County at the beginning of June. Her legal guardian Marion Williams and Aunt Valerie Young are behind bars as a result.

“I thought that why I did what I did was to be able to save kids like her from what happened to her” explained the school district employee who asked that her identity remain concealed.

She said over the course of four years she knows of at least eight allegations of abuse involving Delia that were reported to DCF. The employee said despite the abuse this young girl experienced her loving behavior never changed or diminished.

This employee explains report after report was filed with DCF documenting the horrific pain the child endured, including whispers of sexual abuse by previous guardians. She saw Delia with physical abuse marks and experienced trauma that impacted her ability to walk properly.

“There are many times where she would be limping and complaining of pains in her hip. There was a time that her hand was extremely swollen and she couldn’t use it to write, possibly broken. There were times when her whole back was bruised and scratched up.”

When the employee heard the news that the 13-year-old went missing she thought the worst and when the remains were eventually identified as Delia’s she was shocked but not surprised.

Her parting message to those responsible for their heinous act.

“How could you? It’s not just how could you just this one time but how could you over and over again.”

This employee believes with all of the reports filed the system failed Delia Young. TV20 reached out to the DCF to obtain reports filed on behalf of Delia Young but officials said they are limited in the information they can release and they are currently processing our request.

