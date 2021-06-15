Farm Fact: The important beef industry

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The beef industry is a big part of many rural communities.

Our friends at the Alachua County Farm Bureau tell us all about it in this week’s Farm Fact.

RELATED STORY: Farm Fact: Jackfruit in Florida

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.