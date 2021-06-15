Gainesville Commissioners move forward on plans for community input on new developments

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -City commissioners are moving forward with a plan to change the way developments are approved in Gainesville.

On Monday commissioners voted four to three to have staff craft an ordinance that would require intermediate and major developments to be approved by a development review board. The goal of the ordinance, which is championed by Commissioner Gail Johnson, is to allow the community to have more say in developments.

Mayor Lauren Poe and Commissioners Adrian Hayes-Santos and Rena Sacco voted against the motion. The commissioners expressed concern that the process would increase the cost for approving new developments potentially pricing out new affordable housing proposals.

