High-speed chase in Lake City ends in crash

By WCJB Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A wild, high-speed chase sped through the streets of downtown Lake City on Tuesday.

Around 11:30 a.m., a deputy was passed by a vehicle driving more than 85 miles per hour. They tried to perform a traffic stop but the driver sped onto US Highway 90.

Deputies say they stopped pursuing the vehicle as they approached downtown. Moments later, the vehicle ran a red light - striking a van and then colliding with a light pole.

The driver and passenger were arrested and hospitalized. The driver of the van was not hurt.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

