High-speed chase in Lake City ends in crash
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A wild, high-speed chase sped through the streets of downtown Lake City on Tuesday.
Around 11:30 a.m., a deputy was passed by a vehicle driving more than 85 miles per hour. They tried to perform a traffic stop but the driver sped onto US Highway 90.
Deputies say they stopped pursuing the vehicle as they approached downtown. Moments later, the vehicle ran a red light - striking a van and then colliding with a light pole.
The driver and passenger were arrested and hospitalized. The driver of the van was not hurt.
TRENDING STORY: DeSantis signs bill requiring moment of silence in Florida schools
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.