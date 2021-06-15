Introducing new GHS boys basketball coach Michael Barnes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Michael Barnes has waited seven years for a coaching opportunity like this...head coach at GHS.

“It’s been a long journey for me,” said Barnes. “I’ve always dreamed of if you know if I did end up going somewhere else, Ill have to come back here, but it just so happened that I never had to leave here.”

Barnes began his coaching career as the freshman and junior varsity coach with the Hurricanes and moved his way up to serve as a varsity assistant to Kelly Beckham for the last few years.

He’s thankful for the time he’s had to learn from Beckham and knows the task won’t be easy.

“He’s kind of a legend here in the state of basketball..been coaching for a long time 39, 40 years..but I also learned a lot from him and definitely think or I’m going to give it my best to fill those shoes,” said Barnes.

Beckham finished his coaching career with 798 wins and had eight seasons of 21 or more wins at GHS. Barnes is aware that he’s been called in to continue the legacy.

“I feel honored, you know, it’s a great tradition here at Gainesville high and not only with coaches but with past teams,” said Barnes. “And I know that I was brought in or hired to try to continue that success.”

Barnes has already started working with his team and is taking advantage of the time he has to prepare them.

“Lots of basketball. I just want to get them as game ready as possible. It’s something we missed out on last year with kind of COVID going on, so a lot of catching up to do for the guys, but they’re excited and I’m excited,” said Barnes.

Barnes and the Canes begin their season in early November after finishing 10-12 this past season under Coach Beckham.

