A man is jail, charged with armed burglary after shooting into a home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Levy County man is behind bars for firing a gun into a home and fleeing across county lines.

According to Sheriff’s deputies, James Carson fired a gun into a home he was trying to burglarize but escaped after a woman living there fought him off.

Deputies say the 49-year-old then fled to a home in Marion County where he was arrested for his crime in Levy County and on multiple warrants out of Alachua County.

Alachua and Marion County Sheriff’s deputies along with the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force helped arrest Carson.

He is in the Levy County jail facing armed burglary charges with more charges pending.

