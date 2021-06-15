Man leads CCSO on a high speed chase

LAKE CITY Fla. (WCJB) - A deputy was driving on Baya Ave near Loughlin Street when a vehicle passed him and several others at high speed, the speed was about 80-95 mph. Thats when the deputy saw the suspect’s car turn sideways like it was going to lose control.

When the suspect got to U.S Hwy 90, he pulled into a business and turned around and headed back westbound on Hwy 90. This is when a couple of deputies were behind him. At this point the chase had reached a speed of 100 mph, as the chase neared downtown the suspect drove through a red light and struck a vehicle, then light pole. This is when deputies took him into custody.

He was taken to the hospital along with his adult passenger, the other driver was driving a van and was uninjured. The crash happened on US 90 between Main St. and Marion Ave.

No suspect name has been released yet.

