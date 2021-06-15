Advertisement

Man leads CCSO on a high speed chase

A deputy was driving on Baya Ave near Loughlin Street when a vehicle passed him and several...
A deputy was driving on Baya Ave near Loughlin Street when a vehicle passed him and several others at high speed, the speed was about 80-95 mph. The speed later reached 100 mph.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY Fla. (WCJB) - A deputy was driving on Baya Ave near Loughlin Street when a vehicle passed him and several others at high speed, the speed was about 80-95 mph. Thats when the deputy saw the suspect’s car turn sideways like it was going to lose control.

When the suspect got to U.S Hwy 90, he pulled into a business and turned around and headed back westbound on Hwy 90. This is when a couple of deputies were behind him. At this point the chase had reached a speed of 100 mph, as the chase neared downtown the suspect drove through a red light and struck a vehicle, then light pole. This is when deputies took him into custody.

He was taken to the hospital along with his adult passenger, the other driver was driving a van and was uninjured. The crash happened on US 90 between Main St. and Marion Ave.

No suspect name has been released yet.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

An Alachua County School District employee said she reported multiple cases of abuse involving...
EXCLUSIVE: ACPS employee details abuse 13-year-old Delia Young suffered and reports filed with DCF
Washington Prime Group filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy after executing a restructuring support...
Paddock Mall owner declares bankruptcy
Moment of silence now required
DeSantis signs bill requiring moment of silence in Florida schools
Former Winn Dixie is turning into tiny homes.
Tiny house entertainment area is coming to Williston
“Myself or any other citizen shouldn’t have been met with that level of force and...
“Myself or any other citizen shouldn’t have been met with that level of force and unprofessionalism”: Lake City man accuses deputy of excessive force

Latest News

Train hits semi-truck stuck on tracks in Belleview
Train hits semi-truck stuck on tracks in Belleview - clipped version
troiano rescinded
ACSO rescinds job offer to Troiano
Community outreach event gets more people vaccinated in east Gainesville
Community outreach event gets more people vaccinated in east Gainesville
City commission seat and new term limits on the ballot in Tuesday’s Hawthorne election
City commission seat and new term limits on the ballot in Tuesday’s Hawthorne election
A fourth lawsuit has been filed challenging the state’s new election law, but the Governor...
New Florida election law now facing four separate legal challenges