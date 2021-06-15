Advertisement

Paddock Mall owner declares bankruptcy

By WCJB Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s the 11th chapter in the story of the decline of the american shopping mall. The owner of the Paddock Mall in Ocala declared bankruptcy on Monday.

Washington Prime Group filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy after executing a restructuring support agreement with creditors, the company acquired Paddock Mall and others in Florida in 2014. The mall lost its Sears anchor store in 2018.

