Rep. Kat Cammack is partnering with Rep. Jim Jordan to form the Campus Free Speech Caucus

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A freshman in Congress is helping to create her own caucus in the U.S. House.

Representative Kat Cammack of North Central Florida is joining with Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio to form the Campus Free Speech Caucus.

The group is partnering with the Young America’s Foundation.

The caucus aims to educate lawmakers about what they call “attacks on free speech” on college campuses.

