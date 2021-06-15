A train collided with a semi-truck in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - A train in Marion County obliterated a semi-truck that was crossing the tracks.

According to Marion Fire Rescue, the train collided with the truck near Baseline Road in Belleview around 9 p.m. Monday night.

No injuries were reported and a fuel leak from the train needed to be cleaned up.

Baseline Road was closed for an extended amount of time.

As of last check, the remains of the semi-truck are still at the crash scene.

TRENDING STORY: Rep. Kat Cammack is partnering with Rep. Jim Jordan to form the Campus Free Speech Caucus

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.