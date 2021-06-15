Advertisement

Train hits semi-truck stuck on tracks in Belleview

By Julia Laude
Updated: 2 hours ago
BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - Crews from CSX Transportation worked much of the day picking up the pieces after one of their trains hit a semi-trailer that got stuck on the tracks.

Much of the area on southeast Baseline Road was covered with rotting food on Tuesday.

It happened just before 9p.m. when Eddie Rosa was on his way to deliver goods to the Ocala Walmart.

He told law enforcement officials that he missed his turn and GPS redirected him to southeast Babb Road - a road with signs warning trucks not to cross.

Once stuck, he got out of the cab and tried to wave down the train, but the engineer could not stop.

“It hit the trailer of the semi, tore it off of the cab,” Lt. Lawrence Bryan with Belleview Police said.

Nobody was injured in this accident.

14 Jun 2021: **Train versus Semi-Tractor Trailer in Belleview** At 9:00pm, MCFR units were dispatched to the 6200...

Posted by Marion County Fire Rescue on Monday, June 14, 2021

“As far as I can tell, this is probably like the fourth time in the last year that we’ve had a truck actually get stuck there, however this is the first time a train actually came by and hit them,” he added.

Crews spent most of the morning cleaning up the mess, and we got to see just how big this clean up was.

Just down the road at the First Baptist Church Belleview Community Outreach Center, Caretaker and Volunteer Director, Jerry Neal said he heard the crash.

“My wife and I sat down and we were watching TV and at almost exactly 9 o’clock, we heard this loud bang,” Neal said.

Neal said he saw flashing lights and the bell at the train tracks dinging, and then a police car zipping by.

He said he hopes people will be more careful in the future.

“We’ve had a couple of them get stuck before that have gone down that road, which direction he was going, I don’t know, but I’m sure it’s both ways, but pay attention to the signs an the stop signs, please stop,” Neal said.

The large trailer was hauled from the accident site just before noon.

