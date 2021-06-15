Advertisement

Tropical Storm Bill forms far off coast of North Carolina

Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any...
Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any immediate threat to land despite the possibility of some rough seas along the U.S. Northeast coast.(Source: NHC/NOAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - The second named storm of this year’s hurricane season, Tropical Storm Bill, has formed far off the North Carolina coast.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm emerged from a tropical depression swirling about 335 miles (539 kilometers) off of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Bill had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph (72 kph) and was moving to the northeast at 23 mph (37 kph).

The storm was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any immediate threat to land despite the possibility of some rough seas along the U.S. Northeast coast.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Winn Dixie is turning into tiny homes.
Tiny house entertainment area is coming to Williston
Two Gainesville women are dead after a wreck in Putnam county that happened in a no passing zone.
Two dead and multiple injured in Putnam county crash involving children
Two men are in jail after sexually battering minors
Two Levy County men are in jail after sexually battering minors
Child injured at Keystone Heights high school.
Child electrocuted at Keystone Heights High School
“Myself or any other citizen shouldn’t have been met with that level of force and...
“Myself or any other citizen shouldn’t have been met with that level of force and unprofessionalism”: Lake City man accuses deputy of excessive force

Latest News

An Alachua County School District employee said she reported multiple cases of abuse involving...
EXCLUSIVE: ACPS employee details abuse 13-year-old Delia Young suffered and reports filed with DCF
EXCLUSIVE: ACPS employee details abuse 13-year-old Delia Young suffered and reports filed with...
EXCLUSIVE: ACPS employee details abuse 13-year-old Delia Young suffered and reports filed with DCF
Commissioner Harvey Ward's proposal would have a new subcommittee of the Police Advisory...
Gainesville Commissioners move forward on plans for community input on new developments
WCJB TROPICAL UPDATE
TD 2 Upgraded to Tropical Storm Bill