Two Gainesville Hurricanes sign to take softball talent to the next level

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville high school held a signing for two of its softball players on Monday afternoon. Catcher Briana Boggs signed with Thomas University, and shortstop Ayanna Woodard signed with Santa Fe College.

Both girls have played their entire high school softball career together and were excited to share this special day together.

“I feel good. I’m happy I could sign with my teammate Bri. I’m very proud of both of us to play softball in college,” said Woodard.

“We were just a really close, tight team, like best friends through the years,” said Boggs. “The throw downs were perfect. We just increased our bond and it was really good on the field to have two seniors that started from the beginning together.”

