Advertisement

Two Gainesville Hurricanes sign to take softball talent to the next level

Briana Boggs signs with Thomas University while Ayanna Woodard signs with Santa Fe College
By WCJB Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville high school held a signing for two of its softball players on Monday afternoon. Catcher Briana Boggs signed with Thomas University, and shortstop Ayanna Woodard signed with Santa Fe College.

Both girls have played their entire high school softball career together and were excited to share this special day together.

“I feel good. I’m happy I could sign with my teammate Bri. I’m very proud of both of us to play softball in college,” said Woodard.

“We were just a really close, tight team, like best friends through the years,” said Boggs. “The throw downs were perfect. We just increased our bond and it was really good on the field to have two seniors that started from the beginning together.”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Former Winn Dixie is turning into tiny homes.
Tiny house entertainment area is coming to Williston
Two Gainesville women are dead after a wreck in Putnam county that happened in a no passing zone.
Two dead and multiple injured in Putnam county crash involving children
Two men are in jail after sexually battering minors
Two Levy County men are in jail after sexually battering minors
Child injured at Keystone Heights high school.
Child electrocuted at Keystone Heights High School
“Myself or any other citizen shouldn’t have been met with that level of force and...
“Myself or any other citizen shouldn’t have been met with that level of force and unprofessionalism”: Lake City man accuses deputy of excessive force

Latest News

Canes send players to college
GHS softball signing
Addie Baggarly shares her thoughts on a career-year during an interview with TV20.
Gators golfer Addie Baggarly reflects on momentous season
Gators women's golfer, Addie Baggarly, shares her thoughts on a successful golf season.
Gators golfer reflects on momentous year
Team Tampa huddles together during their contest of the Premier Girls Fastpitch "Show me the...
Premiere Girls Fastpitch softball tournament wraps up in Newberry