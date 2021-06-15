UF Health joins the global effort to study COVID-19 and its variants

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health is joining a global effort to track the coronavirus and variants, then use that information to better prepare for future pandemics.

UF and the University of Central Florida are some of the Rockefeller Foundation’s U.S. Regional Accelerators of Genomic Surveillance.

Researchers hope to better understand how COVID-19 mutates as it spreads through a population.

The initiative is also establishing a network of research centers ready to respond to the next pandemic.

