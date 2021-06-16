Advertisement

Aces In Motion’s Teen Center Damaged in Fire

By WCJB Staff and Alex Carter
Updated: 5 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Non-profit after-school program Aces In Motion had its end-of-the-year banquet last Saturday.

But the celebratory feeling quickly ended.

Last weekend, only a few hours after their banquet at the Gainesville Circus Center, a fire broke out at the teen center at Oakview Park.

The damage was enough to force Aces In Motion to move facilities for the foreseeable future.

Addison Staples, co-founder of the after-school program, says, “We have summer camp scheduled for next Monday and so we will be moving our operations to Westwood Middle School. They have graciously offered their space to run our summer camp.”

Aces In Motion blends tennis and education to provide middle and high school kids with a place to have fun and learn at the same time.

The outreach after the fire has been noticed by Staples, who says; “We’re grateful for all the support that has come from people concerned about this... as we bounce back we will keep everybody updated on social media and other outlets.”

If you’d like to help towards the rebuild of the teen center, you can visit acesinmotion.org and click on the donate tab on the homepage.

