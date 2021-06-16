Advertisement

ASO employee files lawsuit against the Sheriff’s Office following a demotion

By WCJB Staff
Updated: 11 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Former Trauma and Special Services Bureau Chief Laura Knudson was demoted to the criminal investigations division during Sheriff Clovis Watson’s leadership reorganization, she is now filing a lawsuit.

Her attorney argues positions of permanent employees are protected under state law unless a newly elected sheriff proves cause for dismissal. Her former position reported directly to the sheriff.

Knudson said she was verbally notified she was being demoted to the criminal investigations division with the title of Lead Victim Advocate on March 16th. According to the lawsuit filed, her duties are the same as her old position but with a significant drop in pay. The suit alleges the new sheriff did not follow the agency’s own rules. When Knudson realized she was entitled to an appeal hearing she requested one and was denied.

The lawsuit asks for Knudson to get her former job back, return to the former rate of pay, and be paid back pay and attorney costs and fees.

