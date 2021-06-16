The Between Heaven and Earth exhibit comes to the Thomas Center

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new art exhibit in Gainesville is taking residents on a journey through the bible.

The Between Heaven and Earth exhibit inside the Thomas Center features 200 folk art pieces by Alyne Harris.

Art by the 79-year-old Gainesville native can be found on both floors of the museum.

Harris’ pieces tell stories from the bible and highlight African-American traditions.

This unveiling comes during the last week of the City of Gainesville’s month-long Juneteenth celebration.

