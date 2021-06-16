Advertisement

The Between Heaven and Earth exhibit comes to the Thomas Center

By WCJB Staff
Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new art exhibit in Gainesville is taking residents on a journey through the bible.

The Between Heaven and Earth exhibit inside the Thomas Center features 200 folk art pieces by Alyne Harris.

Art by the 79-year-old Gainesville native can be found on both floors of the museum.

Harris’ pieces tell stories from the bible and highlight African-American traditions.

This unveiling comes during the last week of the City of Gainesville’s month-long Juneteenth celebration.

