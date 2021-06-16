The Between Heaven and Earth exhibit comes to the Thomas Center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new art exhibit in Gainesville is taking residents on a journey through the bible.
The Between Heaven and Earth exhibit inside the Thomas Center features 200 folk art pieces by Alyne Harris.
Art by the 79-year-old Gainesville native can be found on both floors of the museum.
Harris’ pieces tell stories from the bible and highlight African-American traditions.
This unveiling comes during the last week of the City of Gainesville’s month-long Juneteenth celebration.
