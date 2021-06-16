Blues musician Willie Green has passed away

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Legendary blues musician Willie Green has died.

Multiple friends confirm to TV20 that Green passed away Tuesday.

Green moved to Ocala in the 1980s.

He was well known on stages across North Central Florida, but his gig performing every weekend at The Yearling Restaurant in Cross Creek got him noticed.

Upon winning the 2017 Florida Folk Heritage Award, state leaders noted Green opened for well-known musicians like Robert Cray, John Hammond, and Eric Clapton.

Willie Green was 85 years old.

