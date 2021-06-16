City of Gainesville and Alachua County leaders discuss spending federal funds on medical facility

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville and Alachua County had their first joint meeting since their dispute over CARES act funds.

Leaders are considering building a medical center in east Gainesville off Hawthorne road.

“I think that we should support it with American Rescue Plan dollars because those dollars are available,” said Harvey Ward, Gainesville City Commissioner, District 2. “They’re out there that’s a bucket that isn’t spent and doesn’t cost us money to move from somewhere else.”

The conversation came after Gainesville received 34 million dollars in American Rescue Plan act funds.

Some commissioners said they believe UF Health owns the land where the facility would be built.

It would be about 10 thousand square feet and cost $4 to 5 million dollars.

“I think it comes to the very core of what this money was meant to do to help support our communities and enhance our health services,” said Reina Saco, Gainesville City Commissioner.

Both county and city leaders said they want to see a presentation from UF Health before going forward.

The next meeting is set for August 2nd.

