Advertisement

City of Gainesville and Alachua County leaders discuss spending federal funds on medical facility

By Jordyn Markhoff
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville and Alachua County had their first joint meeting since their dispute over CARES act funds.

Leaders are considering building a medical center in east Gainesville off Hawthorne road.

“I think that we should support it with American Rescue Plan dollars because those dollars are available,” said Harvey Ward, Gainesville City Commissioner, District 2. “They’re out there that’s a bucket that isn’t spent and doesn’t cost us money to move from somewhere else.”

The conversation came after Gainesville received 34 million dollars in American Rescue Plan act funds.

Some commissioners said they believe UF Health owns the land where the facility would be built.

It would be about 10 thousand square feet and cost $4 to 5 million dollars.

“I think it comes to the very core of what this money was meant to do to help support our communities and enhance our health services,” said Reina Saco, Gainesville City Commissioner.

Both county and city leaders said they want to see a presentation from UF Health before going forward.

The next meeting is set for August 2nd.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Tuesday night's severe thunderstorms led to the death of a Clay Electric worker.
Clay Electric worker dies after suspected electrocution while repairing power lines
Former High Springs Police Chief James Troiano hired by ACSO
ASO rescinds job offer to Troiano
Shanetris Clayton
A former daycare worker is out of jail following charges for breaking a toddler’s leg
ASO employee files lawsuit against the Sheriff’s Office following a demotion
An Alachua County School District employee said she reported multiple cases of abuse involving...
EXCLUSIVE: ACPS employee details abuse 13-year-old Delia Young suffered and reports filed with DCF

Latest News

Those fighting Diyonne McGraw’s status as an elected official are speaking out for the first...
Khanh-Lien Banko urges Gov. DeSantis to declare a vacancy on the Alachua County School Board, allowing him to fill the void
Khanh-Lien Banko urges Gov. DeSantis to declare a vacancy on the Alachua County School Board,...
Khanh-Lien Banko urges Gov. DeSantis to declare a vacancy on the Alachua County School Board
Wednesday evening residents were warned of a major law enforcement presence in the area of...
Man arrested after barricading himself inside his home
Aces In Motion's teen center damaged in fire.
Aces In Motion’s Teen Center Damaged in Fire
- clipped version
- clipped version