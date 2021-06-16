Clay Electric worker dies after suspected electrocution while repairing power lines

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tuesday night’s severe thunderstorms led to the death of at least one person. Alachua County Deputies are investigating the death of a Clay Electric worker.

Fire rescue officials say the worker died of an apparent electrocution while working in a bucket truck repairing lines, they say it happened around 6 pm on Northeast 54th Street in Alachua County.

Sheriff’s deputies are working to determine exactly how the worker was killed.

