The company that pumps water to be bottled from Ginnie Springs has changed its name

By WCJB Staff
Updated: 12 hours ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a rebranding to go with a recent change in ownership.

Seven Springs Bottling Plant, that pumps bottled water out of the Ginnie Springs Aquifer, formerly for Nestle Water, will now be doing the same for BlueTriton Brands.

Nestle Water is changing its name to BlueTriton to reflect that it’s no longer owned by Nestle.

RELATED STORY: Seven Springs and Nestle’s renewal of water pumping permit for Ginnie Springs approved

The company was bought by two investment groups back in March.

The plant was recently approved for a permit to pump nearly a million gallons of water a day.

RELATED STORY: Lawsuit filed against Nestle’s water pumping permit

