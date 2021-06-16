The company that pumps water to be bottled from Ginnie Springs has changed its name

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a rebranding to go with a recent change in ownership.

Seven Springs Bottling Plant, that pumps bottled water out of the Ginnie Springs Aquifer, formerly for Nestle Water, will now be doing the same for BlueTriton Brands.

Nestle Water is changing its name to BlueTriton to reflect that it’s no longer owned by Nestle.

RELATED STORY: Seven Springs and Nestle’s renewal of water pumping permit for Ginnie Springs approved

The company was bought by two investment groups back in March.

The plant was recently approved for a permit to pump nearly a million gallons of water a day.

RELATED STORY: Lawsuit filed against Nestle’s water pumping permit

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.