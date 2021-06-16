Advertisement

A former daycare worker is out of jail following charges for breaking a toddler’s leg

By WCJB Staff
Updated: 12 hours ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A former North Central Florida daycare worker has bonded out of jail after being charged in connection with breaking a toddler’s leg.

The parents of a two-year-old child who attended Bright Star Academy on Southwest 11th Street called Live Oak police on June 11th about the injury that happened on May 28th.

According to a police report, surveillance video shows Shanetris Clayton picking the child up by the right arm and dragging him across the room.

The two-year-old screamed and cried in pain but police say no one from the daycare helped the child for several minutes.

