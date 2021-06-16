Friends remember late blues musician Willie Green who passed away on Monday

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Friends and fans are remembering the life of legendary bluesman Willie Green.

He passed away Monday afternoon at the age of 85.

Green moved to Ocala in the 1980′s and fans said every time he played he left the audience wanting more.

Bill Foote a friend and musician that played with Green said they would play everywhere.

“For years we played and he and I played together at bars, outside of businesses, on the streets. Played for tips and then Willie started playing at the Yearling Restaurant.”

Green was homeless and would beg for money, but one day Robert Blauer the owner of Yearlings told Willie “why don’t go try to make some money tonight,” and for 18 years Willie had a spot.

“He played a song and when he did the whole dining room erupted in applause and I was watching and I was thinking this might work out and I didn’t know for how long because of his situation and early-on he was still homeless, but he would still come out here,” said Blauer.

Foote thought back to the time they were performing. Before the show, a woman handed Willie a check that he crumbled up and lost and Foote searched all over to find it.

“And I looked under the cars that were parked backstage and I see a little wrinkled up piece of paper and I said no that couldn’t be the check, so I get over there crawl underneath the car and it was the check.”

Many said Green will never be forgotten.

“As I was standing there waiting for the next customer they said man that guy is really good where did he come from and I would say he’s from Alabama and they would say man he is talented and I would say everybody loves willie and they did,” said Blauer.

If you go to the Yearlings Restaurant Willie’s chair will still be there to occupy his spot where he always felt at home.

