The Gator Good Foundation Is Back For Football Season 2021

By WCJB Staff and Alex Carter
Updated: 15 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - With Gator football season just a few months away, tickets are starting to go on sale.

And for one deserving fan, it will be their first time to visit “The Swamp” and they just don’t know it yet.

The Gator Good foundation gives one deserving fan the “VIP” fan experience.

President of the foundation Anthony Urrabazo says the foundation, “Wants to find a military vet or someone just having a hard time and down on their luck and that’s never been to a Gator game before. We want to bring them in and let them experience their first Gator game.”

The game is not all they treat their fan to. The trip to the game is entirely paid for, including hotel, Gators apparel, and visiting with former and current Gators.

Urrabazo says the foundation hopes to sponsor two or even three candidates each fall in the future.

To donate to the Gator Good Foundation or to nominate someone for the opportunity, go to GatorGoodFoundation.com, and hit the “donate” or “Contact Us” tabs on their home page.

