Gator swimmer Kieran Smith qualifies in a second race for the Tokyo Olympics

OMAHA, Neb. (WCJB) -University of Florida swimmer Kieran Smith is enjoying life in the fast lane on the road to Tokyo.

Smith qualified for this summer’s Olympics for the second time in three nights, prevailing in the men’s 200 meter freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 45 point 29 seconds on Tuesday at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. Smith has won both events he has entered so far at the trials, having claimed the men’s 400 meter freestyle on Sunday night in 3:44.86.

Smith just completed his junior season at Florida and is among 26 current, former, and future Gators competing in wave two of the trials this week.

Florida freshman Jace Crawford was the only other Gator to reach an event’s semifinals on Tuesday, advancing to the final sixteen in the men’s 200 meter butterfly.

Former Gator Caeleb Dressel, primed to be one of the faces of the Summer Games, is expected to compete in the 100 meter freestyle on Wednesday.

