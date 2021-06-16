Light up Ocala returns after being cancelled last year

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Its another sign that the pandemic is coming to a close.

A landmark event on the north central Florida calendar is returning this year.

Thousands of visitors are expected to travel to Ocala once again during the holiday season.

City of Ocala leaders announced that Light Up Ocala will be returning this year after it was canceled because of the pandemic.

Saturday, Nov. 20th will mark the 37th anniversary of the event.

At this point, City Officials said they have not decided if masks or other guidelines will be implemented.

“As we get closer to the event we will release more details. We’re in those planning stages, we’re five months out, we’ll continue to monitor and make sure that it is going to be a safe environment for everyone to come out and enjoy this event,” Marketing and Communication Manager for the City of Ocala, Ashley Dobbs said.

More than 100 vendors also are expected during the event.

Applications are open for vendors, youth performances, and the junior sunshine parade. The deadline to apply is Friday, August 20 at 5 p.m.

Digital and hard copy applications are available. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

