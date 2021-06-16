Project YouthBuild secures federal funds to serve young adults

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -With a million-dollar federal grant in its toolbox, Project YouthBuild in Gainesville is creating connections— specifically for the youth.

“We’re an educational program, an occupational program, and a leadership program,” said Project YouthBuild Executive Director, Jonathan Leslie.

Project YouthBuild is a program that taps into potential. They serve people ages 16 to 24 years old who’ve dropped out of school and are from low-income households. Participants can earn a high school diploma, do community service projects, prepare for their career and learn leadership skills. With $1.35 million awarded by the U.S. Department of Labor, students get the tools to pave their own path.

“We’re super excited about this,” added Leslie. “It’ll enable us to continue providing services to about close to 40 young people each year who have dropped out of school and have low incomes and so we’re excited to continue the work we’re doing here in the community.”

Only 68 organizations nationwide receive the grant and Gainesville city commissioner David Arreola is partnering with the program to advocate for more funds from the city.

“There’s definitely a lot of opportunity here,” mentioned Arreola.

Since 2009, the 9-month program has students using half of their time earning their highschool diploma while the other half is dedicated to skill development and giving back.

“I think it’s the government’s job to assist,” said Arreola. “Whether it’s assisting them with funding, whether it’s assisting them making the connections they need to help get the students the experiences that are going to help enrich their lives. I think the government can help with that and I think that’s what people in Gainesville want to see.”

Since the college route isn’t for everybody, Project YouthBuild offers trade certifications. The program offers a number of different healthcare and construction-related trade certificates for students to earn.

“We’re also a pre-apprenticeship program,” said Leslie.

With the federal grant, YouthBuild can expand its trade certification programs while students earn their high school diploma.

“So we’re able to expand our training opportunities in that area,” mentioned Leslie. “We’re also able to expand a little bit of our training into the medical field so young people have the chance to get training in things like CNA, phlebotomy, things of that nature. The biggest impact though is for us to continue the work we’ve done since 2009.”

Project YouthBuild is accepting applications for the 2021-2022 year.

