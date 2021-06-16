Ready, set, throw... for a good cause: Axe throwing fundraiser to benefit Ronald McDonald House of NCFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Hatchetbury in Gainesville will host an axe-ceptional fundraiser benefitting the Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida on Wednesday. Starting at 6 p.m., participants can expect plenty of axe throwing, games, music, food, and drinks.

Executive Director of RMHC, Sherry Houston, said fundraisers like these are what keeps the Ronald McDonald House going.

“We have a young man who is three years old who is undergoing cancer treatment and we hope he and his family are able to join us this evening and we have two families who just had pre-mature babies and they’re looking forward to coming out and meeting our community and who is wrapping their arms around them,” said Houston.

Tickets are $100 which covers the cost of axe throwing for two people. The money from each ticket will cover the cost of a family’s stay in the Ronald McDonald House for one night as their child is treated at UF Health Shands. For more information on tickets click here.

