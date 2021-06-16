The results of the Hawthorne city election are in

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The results are in for the Hawthorne city elections. Incumbent Tommie Howard will remain commissioner for seat one he received 65 percent of the vote, defeating his challenger Natiesha Walker.

The voters also decided to extend term limits for city commissioners from 2 years to 3, that measure passed with 55 percent of the vote.

