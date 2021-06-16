Advertisement

Santa Fe’s Jonathan Lee to play basketball at Lurleen B. Wallace

The Knights compete in the Alabama Community College Conference
By Kevin Wells
Updated: 6 hours ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -After helping the Santa Fe boys basketball team reach the state championship game for the first time, Jonathan Lee has made his college commitment.

Lee, a 6-foot-7 forward, signed with Lurleen B. Wallace Community College on Wednesday. The Knights are based in Andalusia, Alabama and compete in the Alabama Community College Conference.

Lee understands that attending a two-year program has its challenges and means that he’ll need to find a new school after his sophomore year. He’ll take that challenge head on.

“It just feels great to be one of those guys that get to play at the next level,” said Lee. “I put in a lot of work, had a lot of help behind me,and just to get here is it’s unreal to be like you did it.”

Lee averaged over five points and five rebounds as a senior to aid the Raiders to a 20-6 record an an appearance in the Class 4A state title game.

