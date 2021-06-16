Advertisement

Shake Shack manager sues NYPD officers, police unions over spiked shake allegation

A Shake Shack manager is suing New York City, NYPD officers and police unions following false...
A Shake Shack manager is suing New York City, NYPD officers and police unions following false allegations that shakes bought by officers were spiked with bleach.(Source: WPIX via CNN)
By WPIX staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPIX) – The manager of a Manhattan Shake Shack restaurant is suing New York City, NYPD officers and police unions.

It’s all over an incident last summer in which the restaurant was falsely accused of spiking officers’ shakes with bleach.

Three officers ordered milkshakes through a mobile app from the Shake Shack.

According to court documents, the officers threw them away when they didn’t taste right and notified the manager.

He gave the officers vouchers for free food and milkshakes, which they accepted.

The officers got sick, and police unions sent tweets stating the officers had been intentionally poisoned.

The tweets were shared and liked thousands of times.

According to a tweet from a detective, the NYPD investigated and determined Shake Shack employees didn’t do anything criminal.

Investigators believe a cleaning solution wasn’t fully cleared from the milkshake machine and may have gotten into the officers’ drinks.

The manager is suing, alleging he was falsely arrested, suffered emotional and psychological damages and damage to his reputation.

Copyright 2021 WPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Alachua County School District employee said she reported multiple cases of abuse involving...
EXCLUSIVE: ACPS employee details abuse 13-year-old Delia Young suffered and reports filed with DCF
Washington Prime Group filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy after executing a restructuring support...
Paddock Mall owner declares bankruptcy
Tuesday night's severe thunderstorms led to the death of a Clay Electric worker.
Clay Electric worker dies after suspected electrocution while repairing power lines
Moment of silence now required
DeSantis signs bill requiring moment of silence in Florida schools
“Myself or any other citizen shouldn’t have been met with that level of force and...
“Myself or any other citizen shouldn’t have been met with that level of force and unprofessionalism”: Lake City man accuses deputy of excessive force

Latest News

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
Biden, Putin conclude summit between ‘two great powers’
It's often a baby's first solid food, but the group is urging parents to stay away from rice...
Consumer advocacy group urges parents to not give babies rice cereal
Pastor Ed Litton said he wants to bring justice and healing to anyone victimized in the past.
Southern Baptists vote to debate sex abuse investigation
As demand for blood continues to climb, the Red Cross says the U.S. is facing a "severe...
Red Cross: US facing severe blood shortage
Pastor Ed Litton said he wants to bring justice and healing to anyone victimized in the past.
South Baptist president on sexual abuse