Synergy magazine highlights women of color in Juneteenth edition

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Synergy magazine has been serving Gainesville for about five years and now for a Juneteenth edition, they’re highlighting professional women of color.

Gainesville Black Professionals founded Synergy magazine to highlight professionals across the area.

Bankers, realtors, politicians, doctors and much more were highlighted, and this was the first year the magazine released two editions.

When 2012 olympian Marlena Wesh was asked to be featured, the decision was a no brainer.

“Why not, of course,” Wesh said.

While she didn’t pursue a career in track and field, she knew success was calling her name and is now making history at Florida Credit Union.

“I’m the first African-American female vice president of HR at the credit union,” Wesh said.

Highlighting stories like Wesh’s is the driving force behind Gainesville Black Professionals’ inspiration for Synergy for the past five years.

The Juneteenth edition was inspired by the City of Gainesville’s Juneteenth task force.

“We took the time to recognize those in our own community and just really pay respect to the journey that they’ve made...To pay homage and honor to the sacrifices that they have made and a great leadership that women of color have given to our country overall,” Gainesville Black Professionals Executive Director Virginia Grant said.

Their main mission is to show young women that success can lie right here in their hometown.

Grant is also the editor of the magazine and said there’s not another magazine like it.

“We want our young people to know there are people in their own communities that are successful,” Grant said. “They don’t have to move to New York when they graduate from high school to be a star.”

When it comes to encouraging black women seeking a job, Wesh said making sure employers have empathy for your struggles makes all the difference.

“Just because I’m black doesn’t mean I need to carry myself in a different way and I’m very thankful to my company for accepting me,” Wesh said.

She said pushing yourself helps you reach those goals.

“After you hit that goal, set another goal, continue to hit goals until you have no more goals to hit and then make more goals and that’s what I do for myself,” Wesh said.

