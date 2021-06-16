Tee Time Week Two: Puring your irons with Will Jordan of The Country Club at Silver Springs Shores

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Week two of Tee Time focused on the proper tempo amateur golfers need to consistently strike their irons with distance and accuracy.

To learn this method, TV20 Sports Reporter, Chris Pinson went to The Country Club at Silver Springs Shores and got a lesson from club professional, Will Jordan.

Will discusses what faults he sees in most amateur’s swings, like swinging too fast or too slow on the downswing, and shares the secret the pros use to maintain proper tempo.

If you can master this simple lesson, then you’ll be able to consistently get your iron shots off the ground and toward their target with ease.

If you’d like to book a lesson with Will or a tee time, you can contact The Country Club at Silver Springs Shores - located at 633 Silver Rd, Ocala, FL 34472 and the phone number is (352) 687-2828.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.