Alachua County Pets: Owlet, Steely, and Emeril

By WCJB Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County.

Owlet is a 3-year-old shorthair. Shelter staff says she adores getting scratchies.

Steely is a 2-year-old blue lab-retriever mix. He’s used to living somewhere where he can run free and roam around. He knows commands like “sit” and “give paw.”

Emeril is a 6-year-old gray Bulldog. He loves being close to people walks well on a leash and would love a good home.

The shelter is open to walk-ins Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

