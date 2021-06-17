Former Lake City HR director claims she was wrongfully terminated; city to hold special meeting

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A press conference is set for 4:15 p.m. Thursday to support the former Lake City Human Resources Director, Ami Fields, who says she was wrongfully terminated by City Manager Joe Helfenberger.

Lake City Council members will hold a special meeting on Monday to discuss the performance of Helfenberger. The item is the only one on the agenda.

Helfenberger took over as city manager on August 1, 2018 after Wendell Johnson retired after nine years in the position.

The meeting starts at 5 p.m. on Monday. People can attend in person or via zoom. Details on the meeting location and how to attend virtually are below:

Meeting Location: City Hall, City Council Chambers, 2nd Floor located at 205 North Marion Avenue, Lake City, FL 32055. The meeting will also be available via communications media technology.

Members of the public may attend the meeting online at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85143910809 or

Telephonic by toll number (no cost to the city), audio only: at 1-346-248-7799Meeting ID: 851 4391 0809# Then it will ask for Participant id, just press #.

Telephonic by toll-free number (cost per minute, billed to the city, zero cost to the caller), audio only: at 1-888-788-0099Meeting ID: 851 4391 0809# Then it will ask for Participant id, just press #.

The public may participate at the appropriate time via: (i) video conference by utilizing the software chat function or raise hand function to request to speak; or (2) telephonically by using dialing *9 to raise hand. The Chair will allow for sufficient time for all participants to be heard.

Those attendees wishing to share a document must email the item to submissions@lcfla.com no later than noon on the day of the meeting.

