Gainesville’s Tamari Davis ready for U.S. Track and Field Olympic Trials

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It can get pretty hot on a track, especially when Tamari Davis is on it. At only 18, the former GHS and Oak Hall sprinter has qualified for the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials that begin on Friday in Eugene, Oregon. Hers is a passion for running that was stoked at an even younger age.

“My first big championship was Junior Olympics when I was seven and I placed third there,” said Davis. “After that I didn’t want to lose any more and that motivated me to keep pushing, and after that it was like, OK she has some talent.”

Since then, Davis has always arrived at her desired destination. She’ll race the 100 and 200 meters At U.S. Trials and will be pitted against some of her childhood heroes, like four-time Olympian Allyson Felix. The top three in each individual race are chosen for the Olympic team.

“This is a great opportunity,” said Davis. “I’ve been dreaming of this since I was a young girl watching everyone grow up at the Olympics, so I’m thankful for the opportunity.”

Davis actually turned pro at age 16 and owns career-best times of 11.13 in the 100 meters and 22.48 in the 200 meters. Her training and traveling creates an atypical teenage life, right down to the circumstances surrounding Olympic Trials. The opening heat of the 100 meters is on the same day as her high school graduation.

“Since I found out about it I had to take a breath,” said Davis. “I still have my cap and gown, I just won’t be able to march. I have a lot of people supporting me now, so it’ll be amazing when I make the team and bring the gold back for Gainesville and the U.S.”

After all, pomp and circumstance is great, but red white and blue is forever.

