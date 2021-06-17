Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis declares vacant seat on Alachua County School Board following concerns about Diyonne McGraw’s residency

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By WCJB Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis declared a vacant seat on the Alachua County School Board Thursday evening, following a lawsuit filed against school board member Diyonne McGraw, accusing her of running in the wrong district.

The Governor issued executive order 21-147 declaring the vacancy.

RELATED STORY: Khanh-Lien Banko urges Gov. DeSantis to declare a vacancy on the Alachua County School Board, allowing him to fill the void

In the executive order, DeSantis wrote “due to Diyonne McGraw’s failure to maintain the residence required of her by law a vacancy exists on the Alachua County School Board, District 2, which I shall fill in compliance with the law.”

RELATED STORY: School Board Member Diyonne McGraw’s ability to vote causes tensions to rise after judge denies emergency injunction

The full executive order issued by the Governor is below.

https://www.scribd.com/document/512187049/Alachua-Eo

RELATED STORY: Court rules that ACPS school board member Diyonne McGraw can keep voting

