Gov. DeSantis declares vacant seat on Alachua County School Board following concerns about Diyonne McGraw’s residency

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis declared a vacant seat on the Alachua County School Board Thursday evening, following a lawsuit filed against school board member Diyonne McGraw, accusing her of running in the wrong district.

The Governor issued executive order 21-147 declaring the vacancy.

In the executive order, DeSantis wrote “due to Diyonne McGraw’s failure to maintain the residence required of her by law a vacancy exists on the Alachua County School Board, District 2, which I shall fill in compliance with the law.”

The full executive order issued by the Governor is below.

