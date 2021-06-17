Hot dogs for a cause, Ocala couple collects donations to those in need

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A north central Florida husband and wife are using their hot dogs to help those in need.

From now until July 15, donations and tips collected at Kenz Hot Dog stand in Ocala will be going to help the K-9 unit with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Christy Post owns Kenz Hot Dogs.

Her husband Ken sold reindeer hot dogs in Alaska when he was enlisted in the Air Force.

After he moved down to the lower 48, they got married and Christy said she’s always really loved working the hot dog cart.

“We decided to do this on the weekends and she enjoyed it so much, so we talked about it and we figured we bring Alaska cuisine sausages to Florida, and it kind of just morphed from there,” Ken said.

In April, they decided to expand the business and give back to the community.

They agreed that all tips and other donations they received would go to a non-profit or other organization of their choosing.

“The first month we did for VOCAL dog rescue. We donated 1,110 dollars, and from May to June we did Marion County Hospice. We donated 1,004 dollars which we’re actually presenting this Saturday to them and then so we picked up from June to July we’re doing for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office for their K-9 unit,” Christy said.

So rain or shine, Christy and her cart are located outside of Lowes on state road 200, where she’ll be dishing out dogs for the dogs of Marion County.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.