Man arrested after barricading himself inside his home

By WCJB Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say a man who barricaded himself in his home was quietly taken into custody.

Wednesday evening residents were warned of a major law enforcement presence in the area of Timucuan Road and Ocale way, which is on bird island.

After hours of speaking with crisis negotiators, the man was brought into custody. No one was harmed.

