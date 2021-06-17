Man arrested after barricading himself inside his home

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say a man who barricaded himself in his home was quietly taken into custody.

Wednesday evening residents were warned of a major law enforcement presence in the area of Timucuan Road and Ocale way, which is on bird island.

After hours of speaking with crisis negotiators, the man was brought into custody. No one was harmed.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.