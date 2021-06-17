North Marion’s Deric Fabian voted state’s top baseball player

CITRA, Fla. (WCJB) -After leading North Marion to the state 4A championship game, Colts senior shortstop Deric Fabian has been voted Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Baseball, a state Player of the Year award that encompasses all classifications in a talent-rich state.

Fabian batted .462 with 13 home runs for the Colts, and also drove in 52 runs in 29 games. At 6-foot-4, Fabian also demonstrates a solid glove at shortstop. He is committed to the University of Florida, where his older brother Jud was recently honored as a Third Team All-American center fielder.

Fabian earned eight first place votes to edge Durant’s Sean Hermann for the title of Mr. Baseball. Newberry teammates Justen Crews and Luke Ridley finished sixth and seventh in voting, respectively.

Previous winners of the award include Alex Rodriguez (1993), Andrew McCutchen (2005), and Bo Bichette (2016).

