Santa Fe celebrates soccer player to continue at the next level

Dylan Akers signs with Trinity College of Florida
By WCJB Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -Santa Fe High School celebrated its soccer player Dylan Akers for signing his letter of intent to play for Trinity College of Florida on Thursday afternoon.

The Tigers compete at the division 2 level.

Akers and his twin brother grew up in Hawaii. However, when the state shut down during the pandemic, his parents decided to move back to Alachua County to give their sons a senior year with sports.

Akers is looking forward to becoming a Tiger in the fall.

“I’m pretty excited. It’s the next chapter of my life,” said Akers. “I mean its been a long time. My dad is in the military so we’re always moving constantly, but Alachua is home for us...It was a great honor coming back to Santa Fe High School and to be able to play for them.”

The forward led the Raiders to their 1st district title scoring 16 goals in his only season with the Raiders.

